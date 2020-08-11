SAN FRANCISCO—Early Tuesday morning, August 11, a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood, CBS San Francisco first reported.

The San Francisco Police Department reported that officers responded to a report at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and Gough Street at around 7 a.m., and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers said that the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The identities of the victim and driver are unknown, and no other information is immediately available from police.