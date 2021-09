SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported that its Traffic Company traveled to Vallejo during the weekend of September 11 and September 12 to follow-up to a sideshow even from May that transpired in the Hunter’s Point region.⠀

They seized multiple vehicles and will be holding them for no less than 30 days. The registered owners will be responsible for all storage fees. The SFPD posted the following statement on their Facebook page “Well done, Traveling Company!”