SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are currently investigating a homicide that transpired on September 4. The SFPD reported that at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the 700 block of Kirkwood Avenue about a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 35-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. Information pertaining to the suspect(s) involved in the shooting has not been released.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.