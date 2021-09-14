SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim suffering from possible stab wounds.

Officers immediately rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the life-saving efforts the 65-year-old victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. The exact location and details of the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.