CALIFORNIA—Video footage has just been released of a woman walking into St. James Gate Bar in Belmont and allegedly coughing on the bartender when told to wear her mask. Other individuals in the bar reported that they noticed the woman as soon as she walked in because she was bumping into everyone and not practicing social distancing.

The incident occurred on June 19th, just 24 hours after the bar got the okay to offer indoor seating. St. James Gate Bar had been closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The woman coughed on the bartender after being asked to put on her mask and shortly after was escorted out by the owner of the bar. The woman was reported kicking over chairs and flipping people off as she was being taken out.

The bartender and employees are in disbelief after watching the video of the incident. “She was upset people were telling her that she had to play by the new rules,” bartender Misha Marotta told ABC7 News.

The bartender is set to be tested for COVID but is believed to be doing okay. Belmont Police are in the works of talking with employees who witnessed the incident and taking further steps into the investigation. The video can be watched here.