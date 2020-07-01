SAN FRANCISCO—A driver crashed his car into a bus stop injuring four pedestrians on Monday night. The crash took place on Mission Street and Onondaga Avenue. San Francisco Police responded to the incident around 8 p.m. and arrived at the scene while the driver was still there. Three of the pedestrians are being treated with non- life-threatening injuries. One pedestrian was rushed to the hospital for critical injuries. There is no further information on the condition of the victims and the drivers name has not been released.

San Francisco Police are investigating the incident and arrested the driver on the spot for further examination. The driver is suspected to be impaired and will be evaluated for alcohol and drug impairment. San Francisco Police have not given any more information on this case but are working with the victims and bystanders of the incident to uncover more details.