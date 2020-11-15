SAN FRANCISCO—In December, Vita Health members will have access to a new app designed to help those diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF).

The heart failure management program will service members with varying degrees of the condition. It supports patients in both main types of heart failure, often called systolic and diastolic, as well as those with related conditions like abnormal heart rhythms. The program also has two stages, a 20-week intensive program followed by a 28-week maintenance program to ensure users stay on course.

In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, the mobile platform will also allow members to access tailored treatment plans and real-life health and mental health coaches.

In the United States, roughly 6.2 million adults have been diagnosed with heart failure. Those with CHF typically experience a range of symptoms when performing everyday activities. The condition can’t be cured, only managed.

“Between missed days of work, treatments, medication, and out-of-pocket expenses, the cost of heart failure in the U.S. exceeds $30 billion,” said Vida Health Founder and CEO Stephanie Tilenius. “We are excited to be launching a virtual care option to our members with CHF.”

The San Francisco based company will release the app to the public in January 2021.