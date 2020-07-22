AMERICA— On July 21, Walmart announced that it will keep all its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart US, said in a statement. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

The closures of Walmart and Sam’s Club stores on Thanksgiving, November 26, mark a significant change from their tradition of kicking off Black Friday weekend on Thanksgiving. Details for this year’s Black Friday operations are to be shared at a later date.

The company also announced that it will invest $428 million in associates with a special bonus. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” said Furner. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

With this bonus, Walmart will spend a total of $1.1 billion in bonuses this year.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve been so proud to see how our associates have pulled together to take care of each other and our members,” said Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Sam’s Club. “These are extraordinary times, and our associates have lifted each other up in extraordinary ways, and we are so grateful.”

