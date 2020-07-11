ORLANDO—Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are back in business and welcoming back visitors after nearly 4 months of shutdown. Although what some call the “Happiest Place On Earth” has returned, there are some new rules in place for the safety of visitors, and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in July, Walt Disney World announced that Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11, while Epcot and Hollywood Studios will open on July 15. On July 7, Walt Disney World posted a tweet that read : “As we look towards reopening our domestic parks and resorts, the well-being of our guests and cast members remains a top priority. Learn about Disney Parks’ commitment to health and safety measures on the @DisneyParks Blog”.

Some of the new rules that Disney has implemented include mandatory face coverings and maintaining social distancing. The parks have also created a reservation system to better control the crowds inside the park, and visitors will not be allowed to hop between parks like before. Both visitors and employees will undergo health screening, such as temperature checked when they enter, and events such as parades and fireworks have been cancelled in order to discourage large crowds. In addition, visitors won’t be allowed to hug or greet costumed Disney characters, but instead the characters will be in motorcades as they make their way through the park greeting visitors at a distance.

To view more information about Disney’s park reservation and planning guide, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com