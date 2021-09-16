SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect connected to a shooting that occurred on August 6. The SFPD indicated in a press release that at approximately 7:03 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the 2800 block of Cesar Chavez Street about a report of a person armed with a gun. Officers met with a 42-year-old male victim who indicated that he was working inside his shop when he heard an argument outside. The victim tried to deescalate the argument. The victim returned to his shop.

The unknown suspect who was involved in the verbal altercation walked into the victim’s shop and pointed a gun at him. The suspect made threats, but did not shoot the victim and fled the scene.

On September 3, at approximately 6:47 p.m., officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 2300 block of Diamond Street for a report of a shooting and located a 29-year-old female victim. The victim noted that she was driving her car when an unknown male suspect, who was traveling towards her in his car, pointed a firearm in her direction and shot at her, striking her car.

The victim was not struck by gunfire. She informed officers that the shooting was unprovoked. While processing the scene, officers located bullet holes in a window on a home. Officers contacted the homeowner, an 89-year-old female. The victim told officers she just had the windows replaced and bullet holes were likely a result of the shooting being investigated. The victim was not injured during the incident.

On September 8, , at approximately 8:53 p.m., officers from Northern Station responded to the unit block of Marina Boulevard for a report of a person armed with a gun. Officers met with a 43-year-old male victim. The victim noted he was walking through a parking lot when he was approached by an unknown male suspect who became verbally confrontational. The victim did not know the suspect and the incident was unprovoked. The suspect gestured toward a bag he was carrying to indicate that he had a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim. The victim ran and called police. While officers interviewed the victim, the suspect returned to the scene. Officers arrested the suspect for criminal threats (422 PC) and resisting or delaying an arrest (148(a)(1) PC).

The suspect was identified as Brice Burford, 19, of San Francisco. Investigators developed information connecting Burford to all three incidents.

On September 9, investigators from the Crime Gun Investigation Center and officers from Mission Station served a search warrant at Burford’s home located on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Officers seized several items of evidence including a firearm, two firearm magazines – including one “drum” magazine, and several rounds of unfired ammunition.

Burford was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and subsequently booked on the additional charges of assault with a firearm (245(a)(2) PC, assault with a deadly weapon (245(b) PC), shooting into an inhabited dwelling or vehicle (246 PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC) and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC).

The San Francisco Police Department indicated that the investigation remains open. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.