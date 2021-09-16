SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested assault suspect, Sierra Sterkin, 43, on August 27 in connection to a sexual assault. The incident transpired at 7:55 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Kearny St. about an assault.

Officers arrived on scene and found Sterkin, being held down by several citizens after he was identified as the suspect. Officers immediately detained Sterkin and conducted an investigation of the incident. Officers spoke with the victim, a 51-year-old woman, and several witnesses who stated that Sterkin pushed the victim without provocation. The suspect caused the victim to fall back and hit her head on the street pavement injuring herself. Officers summoned medics to the scene that transported the victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries during the incident.

Sterkin was arrested for assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC), aggravated battery with serious bodily injury (243(d) PC), and an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a felony (12022.7(a) PC). Officers arrested Sterkin for a confirmed warrant from San Francisco County (Warrant # 816729, Court # 21004313, Violation: assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, Bail: $15,000). Sterkin was transported and booked into San Francisco County Jail for the above-listed charges and warrant.

The SFPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Written By Casey Jacobs