Located in northwestern Los Angeles County in California, Santa Clarita doesn't feature any casino poker venues. So to enjoy this thrilling game of skill, enthusiasts will have to look for card rooms within the immediate neighborhood.

Next time you’re in Santa Clarita, here are the top spots to look out for if you want to pit your wits against other poker players.

The Best Poker Destinations Within Santa Clarita

1. Hollywood Park Casino

Launched in 2016, Hollywood Park Casino hosts over 125 tables, offering casino-poker variants like No-Limit Texas Hold ’em and Omaha Hi. The best part? These tables come with different limits, so whether you’re a newbie or high-roller, you’ll find something to suit you.

Hollywood Park Casino is in Inglewood, a 42-mile drive from Santa Clarita. As such, it can take between 45 minutes to 1 hour to get there. There are numerous dining options around the area, including Century Bar & Grill, Raise Lounge, and Table Side.

2. Commerce Casino & Hotel

Commerce Casino & Hotel opened its doors to players back in 1983 and renovated in 2001. It’s famous for having one of the world’s largest cardrooms, featuring around 270 tables. Most of these offer Texas Hold ’em along with other casino-poker games like Caribbean Stud and Pai Gow.

You’ll find the Commerce Casino along Telegraph Road within the city of Commerce. That makes for about a 50-minute drive from Santa Clarita. The site includes four diners, the Crowne Plaza Hotel, a pool, and a spa, so you can rest assured you’ll have a good time.

3. The Bicycle Hotel & Casino

The Bicycle Hotel & Casino is yet another of the earliest launched casinos close to Santa Clarita, entering the scene in 1984. 2015 saw its expansion, and as of now, it houses just about any poker game you could want. These include Fortune Pai Gow, Chinese Poker, and, of course, Texas Hold ’em.

More commonly called ‘The Bike,’ this venue is off the 710 freeway in Los Angeles. You can easily access it through downtown LA, around 45.5 miles away from Santa Clarita’s center. It includes a gourmet restaurant and penthouse nightclub for an extra layer of enjoyment.

4. Hustler Casino

Run by the Hustler magazine owner Larry Flynt, Hustler Casino started its operations in 2000. It’s most famous for hosting the biggest Seven-Card Stud game worldwide. There are 50+ poker tables, where fans enjoy variants like Limit and No-Limit Hold ’em, Omaha Hi-Lo, and Omaha Hi.

As for dining, you can take your pick between Blackjack Lounge, Corky’s Snack Bar, Larry Flynt’s Bar & Grill, and Coco’s. The Hustler Casino is approximately 15 miles south of downtown Las Angeles, about a 1-hour drive from Santa Clarita.

5. The Gardens Casino

The Gardens Casino began its operations in 1997, courtesy of businessman Irving Moskowitz. It used to occupy 60,000sq feet, but with its expansion in 2016, it now reaches over 200,000sq feet. You’ll find an impressive 115 gaming tables, with 110 being solely for poker.

The low-limit games are outside the main floor, and those with cash to splash can head on to the VIP section with higher limits. It’s about 57-miles from Santa Clarita via Hawaiian Garden. Beware, though; the heavy traffic at Carson St could take you a bit longer to navigate to this venue.

Join Poker Rooms At Online Casinos

The most obvious option for those looking to enjoy the thrills of poker is via online casino sites. Not only will you save some of your traveling money, but they also provide more extensive variant options. These include Texas Hold ’em, Omaha Hi, Omaha Hi-Lo, 7-Card Stud, 5-Card Draw, and Badugi.

Another good thing about online casino poker is you can easily adjust your bet sizes depending on your budget. Some sites will even offer poker demo versions if you require a bit of practice before wagering any real money. The best online poker sites in the USA include Ignition, Bovada, BetOnline, PokerStars, Intertops, and Black Chip Poker.

Testing Your Luck With Poker At Santa Clarita

For now, players have to take 45 minutes to 1-hour drive to enjoy poker as there are no casinos within Santa Clarita. You’ll find, however, that the ride is well worth it, with most of the establishments we’ve mentioned offering only top-tier services. And if you’d want to save a bit of travel money, you can always have fun with online casino poker.

