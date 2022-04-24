SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating an attack against a woman that occurred on Friday, April 22, at around 1:30 p.m. The crime transpired in San Francisco’s North Beach area.

Authorities could not locate the victim after the suspect was detained shortly after the attack transpired. According to witnesses, he was taken away on a stretcher and was armed with a sharp object. The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.

It is currently unknown what led to the altercation between the victim and the suspect. Anyone with information incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444.