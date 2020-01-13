SAN FRANCISCO—A driver died after being ejected from a white Porsche on Wednesday, January 8 around 11:30 p.m. The driver was on Treasure Island near 9th Street and Avenue H, when they crashed into a tree resulting in the victim being ejected ejecting and killed.

The driver is suspected of an isolated hit-and-run incident that officers say happened just before being ejected. According to Sgt. Michael Andraychak of the San Francisco Police Department, the Porsche crashed into a parked car before hitting a large tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining serious injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and asking the public for any tips and information.

Any witnesses or individuals with information on the incident is asked to call (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.