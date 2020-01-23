MALIBU—Actress Pamela Anderson, 52, married Jon Peters, 74, during a private ceremony. Anderson, the star of the hit series “Baywatch” married Peters, a Hollywood producer, Jon Peters, in a private ceremony in Malibu over the holiday weekend. This marks the fifth marriage for both Anderson and Peters, who first began dating in the 1980s after meeting at the Playboy Mansion.

Anderson and Peters kept their rekindled relationship private before getting married. In a photo posted on Instagram by the former “Baywatch” star on Tuesday, January 21, Anderson wrote, “Happy life.”

The actress is known for her many covers on Playboy magazine. She was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee from Motely Crue and Kid Rock, in addition to marrying and divorcing Rick Solomon, twice.

Peters produced the 1976 version of the film “A Star is Born” which starred Barbara Streisand. A remake of the movie was made in 2018 that starred Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Other works produced by Peters includes “Ali,” “Man of Steel,” “Wild Wild West,” the 1989 film “Batman” and “Rain Man” to name a few.

Written By Brenda De La Cruz