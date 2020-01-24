SAN FRANCISCO- The San Francisco International Airport hung warning posters on Thursday, January 23 for the Novel Coronavirus from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last Saturday, SFO was one of three airports to implement health screenings for travelers coming into the U.S. from Wuhan, China. However, the first case of the Novel Coronavirus was confirmed by the CDC in Washington on Tuesday, January 21.

ABC7 San Francisco reported that SFO posted the flyers inside of customs in both English and Chinese. The health alert poster tells travelers to go and tell a doctor they were in Wuhan, China if they develop a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing.

According to a statement from SFO, travelers from a non-stop flight from Wuhan, China or a connecting flight that started there will be screened inside of customs.