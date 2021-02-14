SAN FRANCISCO—Two men sustained injuries after a reported shooting near the city’s Ferry Building, according to San Francisco Police.

At 8:17 p.m. on Friday night, police officers responded to calls reporting a shooting near Drumm Street. There was a heavy police presence outside of the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators report one of the men has life-threatening injuries, while the other endured non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no descriptions of the suspects involved, nor any suspects in police custody, as of Saturday morning. Part of the Hyatt Regency was evacuated in the police’s search for further details.

The SFPD are still searching for a gunman and investigating the scene.

Previous articleNew Speed Limit Proposal For Tenderloin District
Next articleRenovated Chinatown Playground Opens For Lunar New Year
Jarek
I am a senior at Temple University in Philadelphia. Throughout my life, I have had a passion for writing and storytelling. I find comfort in writing – it has always been a way I can comfortably express myself. I have also had a passion for politics – specifically, social justice and equality. These interests of mine have led me to major in journalism and political science at my university. As the field of Journalism is changing, I have gained numerous multimedia skills in order to further my story-telling. I am a sports geek, a lover of music, and an outdoorsman. I hope to spread my passions with the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR