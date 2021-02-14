SAN FRANCISCO—Two men sustained injuries after a reported shooting near the city’s Ferry Building, according to San Francisco Police.

At 8:17 p.m. on Friday night, police officers responded to calls reporting a shooting near Drumm Street. There was a heavy police presence outside of the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators report one of the men has life-threatening injuries, while the other endured non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no descriptions of the suspects involved, nor any suspects in police custody, as of Saturday morning. Part of the Hyatt Regency was evacuated in the police’s search for further details.

The SFPD are still searching for a gunman and investigating the scene.