SAN FRANCISCO—A new proposal for San Francisco’s Tenderloin district is on the way from the SFMTA and will be voted on in March. The new proposal is a reduction of the current 25 mph speed limit in the Tenderloin district to 20 mph. SFMTA supervisor Matt Haney, expects the proposal to pass after a vote takes place.

San Francisco’s tenderloin district is considered to be a part of the High Injury Network of the city. The district has 13% of the city’s streets yet has 75% of the city’s auto collisions, injuries & fatalities. The proposal will be voted for by the SFMTA directors on March 16, if it passes, the changes in the speed limit will take effect in April. This change would follow the pilot program that will take effect in March which would not allow right turns on red at 54 intersections in the Tenderloin.

Haney said on twitter, “Our residents deserve and need safety in every way–including from being hit by cars. This will increase safety for people walking, biking and driving.” He also wrote, “A pedestrian struck at 20 mph versus 25 mph has 2x the chance of survival.” The Tenderloin district has a population of 9,433 residents that will be affected by the changes.

There will be a public hearing on February 19 at 10:00 a.m. by the SFMTA’s Sustainable Streets Division.