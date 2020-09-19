SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Department announced on September 2 that they have made 267 arrests for sale and possession of illegal drugs on streets of the Tenderloin District from May 18 to August 9.

According to the news release San Francisco News received from SFPD, SFPD Narcotics Detail and the Tenderloin Station Street Crimes Unit started combined in mid-May, with the goal of combating the sale of illegal drugs including Narcotics in the Tenderloin District.

SFPD Tenderloin Station and Narcotics Detail personnel made 267 arrests for the

sale and/or possession of illegal drugs, stay away violation, and and/or arrest warrants between May 18 and August 9. They seized a large amount of illegal drugs before being sold along with the arrests.

Among the 267 suspects, 12 were juvenile and 36 were arrested more than two times since May 18. At least 58 out of the 267 were from outside of San Francisco, including 36 from Oakland, 3 Hayward, and 3 San Leandro.

Police seized drugs including 7,081 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroine, fentanyl, 949 prescription pills of Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Methadone, 949 prescription pills of Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Methadone, and other miscellaneous prescription medication from dealers during the operation. The U.S. amount of $144,388 was also seized. 16 weapons including 4 brass knuckles, 3 knives, 4 firearms, 1 bat, 1 baton, 2 daggers, and 1 metal tool were confiscated by the police.

The illegal drug investigation in Tenderloin is still ongoing, officials are asking the public for any information. Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411. Reporters may remain anonymous.