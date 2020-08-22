CHICAGO—Three more people have been charged for looting in Chicago, including a woman who already appeared in court for another looting incident days before.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Gabrielle McGriff, 29, arranged to sell a pair of stolen $1400 Brunello Cucinelli boots for $1,100 online, but didn’t realize she was speaking with an undercover officer, who later arrested her and her boyfriend at a McDonalds located in the South Side of Chicago on August 17.

Brunello Cucinelli, the boutique store that the woman stole from on Rush Street, sustained $1 million in damages from the looting on August 10, the retailer and prosecutors reported.

Just last week, McGriff had appeared in a Chicago court for allegedly looting a downtown Macy’s on August 10. She was still on bond for that incident before her arrest on August 17. A crime release from the Chicago Police Department says that she has been charged with one felony count of burglary, and one felony count of looting.

Her boyfriend, Cornelius Lyons, has also been charged with theft in connection with McGriff, and is being held on $2000 bail.

Donell Brandon, 30, was also arrested and charged for looting on August 10, the Sun Times reported. He appeared in court August 18, and faces the same charges of retail theft, looting and burglary. Allegedly, he stole a bag from Hermes and tried selling it online, but unknowingly sold it to an undercover officer, who met up with him arrested him on August 17 with the stolen bag.

Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx addressed and condemned the crimes and looting that took place on August 10 in a tweet on August 14, saying: “These are extraordinary times. The way out of this is what we are doing, working in tandem with our city and federal partners to bring those who commit these acts to justice. While fighting to make sure the system is fair, just, and equitable for everyone.”