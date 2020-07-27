SAN FRANCISCO—A shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 22 in the South Market neighborhood left a 44-year-old man injured, the San Francisco Police Department reported.

Officers responded at 12:54 a.m. to a report of shots being fired at 400 Minna Street. Police officers learned that the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, which are considered to non life-threatening.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.