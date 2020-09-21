SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco 49ers started out Sunday’s game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 20 with a seemingly unlucky first quarter. Head coach Kyle Shanahan along with many others pointed to “sticky” turf for the injuries that put four starting players out for the game.

Defensive Rookie of the year, Nick Bosa was carted off with a possibly torn ACL. Two plays after, Nick Solomon was also carted off the field with a possibly torn ACL. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game that the team fears Bosa and Solomon might suffer season-ending injuries.

“Solomon is in the same boat as Bosa,” said Shanahan said. “He has a better chance of not being that from what I’m told. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Not only did the team lose two prominent players in the first quarter, but they started the second half without Robert Mosert who is the teams starting running back, along with Jimmy Garoppolo their starting quarterback. Mosert pushed through most of the first half with his prior knee injury and Garoppolo suffered and high-ankle sprain. Despite the disadvantages, the 49ers celebrated a 31:13 win over the New York Jets. The team also had notable standout moments from the rest of their players.

Coach Shanahan reflected on all of the injuries at the end of the game and pointed out how sticky the turf was at MetLife Stadium.

“From what I saw, the other team did, too. I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was…It was something our guys were concerned about right away and the results definitely made that a lot stronger. Unfortunately, this is a place we’ve got to go back to next week.”

According to Pro-football talks with NBC News, the “NFL’s field operations department will take a closer look at the situation.”