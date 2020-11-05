SANTA CLARA—On November 4, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the team facility after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The 49ers are set to play against the Green Bay Packers on November 5. Both teams are dealing with Covid-19 concerns.

Green Bay’s running back A.J. Dillion tested positive earlier this week and won’t play. Linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams were added to the team’s reserve/Covid-19 list. For the Niners, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams have been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list after having close contact with Bourne.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority,” the 49ers said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”

This week, the Houston Texans closed their team facility as a result of a player testing positive. Additionally, the Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list after having close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs are also dealing with a positive test result from a staff member.

According to the Associated Press, over 47 players and 71 other personnel have been confirmed positive for the Covid-19 since August 1.