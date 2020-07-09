SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 8, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert requested a trade from the 49ers due to reported unhappiness with unsuccessful talks to raise his contract.

Mostert, 28, had the best season of his career in 2019 helping his team reach the Super Bowl. He amounted 5.6 yards per carry. He had over 772 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns.

During the NFC championship game he gashed the Green Bay Packers defense for a franchise single game postseason record of 220 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The athlete signed a 3 year $8.7 million contract with San Francisco before his breakout 2019 season. He is scheduled to make $2.5 million this year. Mosert and his agent Brett Tessler want a raise to at least $4.55 million, the amount that the 49ers highest paid running back Tevin Coleman currently makes.

Tessler wrote on his Twitter, “After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert’s contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade. Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl.”