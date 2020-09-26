SAN FRANCISCO—6 suspects who allegedly dealt illegal drugs in San Francisco Tenderloin District were arrested and booked within the two days of September 22 and 23. Among the suspects, 4 fugitives wanted are included.

On September 23, SFPD Tenderloin reported they have made multiple arrests within two days related to drug dealing in the Tenderloin area, thanks to their recent continuous efforts to combat drug dealers. Arrest locations include 350 block on Turk street, 400 block on Turk street, and 200 block of Hyde street.

Officer Tiffany Hang, Public Information Officer for the San Francisco Police Department exposed details about the arrests to San Francisco News on Saturday, September 25. The suspects are charged for the sale and possession for sale of illegal drugs including cocaine base rock, cocaine base, heroin, and methamphetamine.

The list of those who were arrested is below:

48-year-old Linda Vazquez was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21-year-old Joel Servellon was arrested for Sale or Transportation of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale, Possessing a Controlled Substance for Sale.

28-year-old Franklin Rosales was arrested for Sale or Transportation of a Controlled Substance, Possessing a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession for Sale of Cocaine and Cocaine Base, and an outstanding warrant.

32-year-old Sarah Snider was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21-year-old Jose Maria was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

27-year-old Gustavo Suarez was arrested for Sale or Transportation of a Controlled Substance, Possession for Sale of Cocaine and Cocaine Base, and Violation of a Restraining Order/Contempt Laws. .

Hang said that SFPD cannot confirm an individual’s criminal history due to the confidentiality laws, while they can confirm that 4 of the suspects’ outstanding warrants indicate “an individual has either been arrested in the past or are suspected of being involved in a crime.”

SFPD Tenderloin Station is strengthening their initiative to combat the district’s open-air drug dealing. “The SFPD Narcotics Detail and Tenderloin Station Street Crimes Unit continue to work in tandem to address narcotics issues in the Tenderloin District,” said Hang. On September 24, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced that his office sued 28 alleged drug dealers.