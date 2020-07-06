SAN FRANCISCO—A six year-old boy was shot and killed in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood on Saturday, July 4.

The San Francisco Police Department reported that at around 10:45 p.m. they responded to a shooting at the 1200 block of Ingalls Street, near the intersection with Kiska Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, a child, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but later died from injuries sustained.

A second victim, an adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case, and there are no details on a description of the suspect(s) involved in the shooting.

KTVU FOX 2 News reported that “Family members have identified the victim as 6-year-old Jace Young. They said he was at a friend’s house for a birthday party. After 10:30 p.m. he was outside with his older sister watching fireworks.” Young’s family has created a GoFundMe to assist in paying for funeral expenses.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information or knowledge about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD’s Anonymous 24/7 Tip Line at 1 415-575-4444.

The San Francisco Police Department have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment about the shooting.

Written By Allison Havermale and Keshawn Ward