SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 2, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) released the new schedule for the “Grab & Go” meal program which offers free meals for children in the city of San Francisco throughout the summer.

According to a statement on SFUSD website, the major change in the schedule is the closure of the Grab & Go sites on Mondays. Opening time will now start at 10:30 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. Before the adjustment, children could pick up the free meals at selected locations on both Monday and Wednesday.

The purpose of having “Grab & Go” meals is to ensure no child goes hungry during the summer in San Francisco. Children will receive the free meal every Wednesday, where each bag will consists of food like cereal, oatmeal, sandwiches, pizza and fresh fruits, etc.

Adults can pick up meals for their children without a child present, but they need to provide the kid’s information including date of birth or the school name to receive the free meals. Each person can get up to 4 bags.

The SFUSD released the location address and schedule for pickup of meals on Wednesdays as listed below:

-A.P. Giannini Middle School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Bret Harte Elementary School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Brown Middle School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Carver Elementary School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Carmichael K-8 ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Chavez Elementary School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Denman Middle School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-El Dorado Elementary School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Jordan High School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Lau Elementary School (10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.)

-Lick Middle School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Lincoln High School (10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Longfellow Elementary School – Closed July 1 and July 8. Reopens on July 15

-Mission High School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Roosevelt Middle School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Rosa Parks Elementary School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-SF International High School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

-Washington High School ( 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

For more details on the free meals for children, visit the SFUSD website.