SAN FRANCISCO—A swimmer at China Beach died Wednesday, July 1, after a rescue mission. City officials tweeted that a swimmer was rescued from the water by the US Coast Guard and the San Francisco Fire Department Marine units around 2 p.m.

The tweet read: “BAY RESCUE CHINA BEACH SWIMMER RESCUED BY @USCGPacificSW AND #SFFDMARINEUNITS CPR IN PROGRESS.”

Rescuers tried to resuscitate the swimmer, but he did not survive. It was reported that the victim was already deceased when the SFFPD Marine Unit arrived on scene.

The swimmer has been identified as Denis Bouvier, 67, of San Francisco, as first reported by KPIX. Officials indicated that he was reported missing after going for a morning swim at around 9 a.m. The Coast Guard’s 11th District reported him missing about an hour later when his car remained parked at the China Beach lot and his belongings remained on the beach.

There have been other rescue incidents involving swimmers at local beaches over the last few weeks. Last month, five teenage swimmers in distress were rescued from Ocean Beach. A week before, a 31-year-old swimmer died at Ocean Beach after he was caught in a riptide.

The San Francisco Fire Department continues to warn the public about the hazards of swimming at local beaches. A tweet released by the SFFD advises that swimmers take certain precautions if they do decide to go swimming, which states:

“1.) Swim in designated areas with a lifeguard present. 2.) Always swim with a buddy. 3.) Avoid areas with moving water, waves or rip currents. 4.) Stay within your fitness and swimming capabilities.”