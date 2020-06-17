SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 15, Matt Haney of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors announced that 68 new high-tech Bigbelly trash cans are currently being installed in the Tenderloin District, which is a neighborhood in San Francisco. The installations are being done by the Tenderloin Community Benefits District, or TLCBD, which is a formally recognized non-profit organization which aims to improve the quality of life in the Tenderloin District.

The installation of the trash cans was originally announced in April of 2019 by Supervisor Haney in a 10-step plan to improve the cleanliness of downtown San Francisco. Haney represents District 6 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, which includes the Tenderloin and South of Market regions of the city.

These trash cans are created and manufactured by Bigbelly Solar, an American company which was founded in 2003. The trash cans are powered by 12-volt batteries that use solar power and have the ability to compact waste, giving them a higher capacity than traditional trash cans. In addition, the trash cans’ exteriors will feature the work of local artists.

According to a press release on the TLCBD’s website, “the Tenderloin will see a saturation of 68 new, durable, artfully-decorated Bigbelly trash cans, with at least one station per intersection.” This is the largest Bigbelly trash can installation in a single neighborhood in San Francisco. The installations began earlier this week and they are expected to finish within the month of June.

This project is in collaboration with several local agencies and companies including the Office of Economic and Workforce Development; the Mayor’s Fix-It Team, a program which aims to improve the safety and cleanliness of San Francisco; Recology, a local company that reclaims useful materials in municipal waste; and San Francisco Public works, a public agency responsible for street and infrastructure maintenance.

For more information on the TLCBD’s Bigbelly Project, visit their website.