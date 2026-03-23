LOS ANGELES COUNTY—On March 20, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest and detention of 9 suspects during a months-long investigation from December 2025 through February 2026.

Detectives served warrants at 13 locations and seized $7 million worth of cargo and $1 million in cash. LASD worked in conjunction with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and utilized the LASD Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team (CCATS), and the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force.

The stolen cargo freight was from 36 companies. Items recovered were from Disney, JB Hunt, Amazon, Wolff Shoes, Monster Energy Drinks, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Dollar General, Costco, Sony, LG, and others.

Televisions, microwaves, Canon printers, Soundbars, Jelly Cat Plush stuffed animals, Pool equipment, LG appliances, Classica Cordials Premium Liquor, Axil XCOR Pro Headphones, Milwaukee/Black & Decker/Craftsman Tools, Cosmetics, and more were stolen.

All nine suspects were arrested and booked into jail on charges of Grand Theft Cargo 487(h), P.C. Money Laundering, and Receiving Stolen Property.

In September 2023, LASD formed the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force (ORCTF) to combat retail theft.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact: ORCTF@LASD.org, or call 562-946-7270 or contact L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)