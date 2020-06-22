FLORIDA—After authorities found dead bodies at 2100 Monday Road in Tallahassee, Florida, there was a arrest made in Orlando, Florida that linked to those deaths.

On June 14, Aaron Glee Jr, 49, was arrested around 4:57 a.m., and charged with murder and kidnapping. Glee is currently in Leon County Sheriff’s Office jail. The two women that were murdered and kidnapped were Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 74.

Tallahassee Democrats stated that, “Aaron Glee confessed several times that he kidnapped and killed both Oluwatoyin Salau… and Victoria Sims” and also reported that, “According to newly released court documents, Glee waived his rights to remain silent”.

Tallahassee Police issued a tweet stating “TPD Seeks to find Justice for Oluwatoyin Salau & Victoria Sims: As we continue the active investigation into their tragic deaths, our hearts are with the victims’ families. TPD is committed to ensuring justice on behalf of Salau & Sims”.

Oluwatoyin issued a tweet on June 6, “Anyways, I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find somewhere to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions”.

Glee has had a criminal history since he was arrested on May 29 on a felony battery charge and was released three days later on bail according to Leon County Pretrial Defendant information.

Representatives of Tallahassee Police Department have not responded to San Francisco News for comment.