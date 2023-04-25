SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that took place in the North Beach area on Sunday, April 23.

The crime occurred around 11 p.m. on the 1200 block of Grant Avenue near Columbus Avenue. Officers who responded to the scene found a man later identified as 23 year old Isaiah Thomas of Suisun City. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to findings discovered through a preliminary investigation, police suspect that Thomas and other suspects were trying to rob a victim at gunpoint. While the robbery was in process an altercation ensued and left multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Two other victims were discovered. 22 year old Malachi Lefiti of Oakland and a 20 year old woman from Contra Costa County. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries and were transported at a hospital before police arrived. Lefiti is believed to be another suspect involved in the robbery and was taken into custody without incident and booked into San Francisco County Jail for homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a gang enhancement on Monday, April 24.

Two additional shooting victims were found near the crime scene and identified as residents from Sacramento County. Both were age 24 and were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not random.

Even though an arrest has been made anyone with details to help with this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.