SAN FRANCISCO — The Asian Art Museum announced they would reopen their exhibitions to the general public for free from Saturday, October 3, through Monday, October 12. Members of the museum will be able to visit the institution earlier, starting Thursday, October 1.

The museum implemented measures said to ensure the visitors’ health and safety. Staff members will clean high-touch areas, construct plexiglass shields at the admission desks and prepare hand sanitizer stations in the museum. The museum will also limits visitor capacity to 25 percent with timed tickets and encourage social distancing between people.

Visitors can reserve their timed tickets online now, and they are required to wear a face-covering to enter the museum. A boutique in the museum will also open, and members will receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases.

Currently, coat check will be closed until further announcements, and luggage, backpacks, package, etc. are not allowed inside the institution. The museum café remains temporarily closed as well.

Free Wi-Fi is available through the museum, so visitors can download the free app to enjoy the self-guided tool.

The Asian Art Museum will open Friday through Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The museum will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visit the website to learn more about the forthcoming reopening.