SAN FRANCISCO—Aziza restaurant on Geary Boulevard was showcased during the Michelin Guide’s virtual Family Meal charity event on Tuesday, October 27.

The event was streamed free for the public and in its final portion introduced 25 California restaurants recently discovered by Michelin Inspectors as upcoming stars. Aziza chef and owner Mourad Lahlou appeared in the video to speak about his personal take on modern Moroccan food.

Aziza is the sister restaurant to Mourad on New Montgomery Street, also owned by Lahlou. While Mourad is closed for in-house dining due to the Shelter in Place Ordinance, Aziza is open for indoor seating by reservation and for outside dining.

Additional Bay area restaurants showcased at the event include Brotzeit Lokal in Oakland, Los Carnalitos in East Bay, Selby’s in South Bay, Tacos Oscar in East Bay, and Tony’s Seafood in Marin County.

The proceeds from the Michelin Guide Family Meal event were donated to the California Food Bank Association. Family Meal was hosted by model Tyson Beckford and lasted one hour. The free program included special guests and a focus on sustainable chefs. Chefs Wolfgang Puck and Gordon Ramsay both made appearances on the stream.

The Michelin Guide, published by Michelin Tires, developed their 1-3 star rating system for restaurants and hotels in 1936. The guides assist travelers in finding the best restaurants and hotels in multiple US cities as well as European nations.

The annual Michelin awards for California are currently on hold until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.