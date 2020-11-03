SAN FRANCISCO—Officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) are seeking two suspects who allegedly shot and injured a victim before robbing him. According to police, the incident occurred on October 31 at around 9 a.m., between the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street.

According to a description from police, there were two male suspects who allegedly forced the victim into an SUV at gunpoint. Inside the vehicle, a struggle between the suspect and victim ensued, before the suspects then beat the victim and shot him.

After the suspects shot the victim, they robbed him of his clothing, wallet, cash and cellphone then pushed him out of the vehicle, police reported. The suspects fled the scene, and officers are still unable to locate the suspects or provide a description of them or the vehicle.

The victim was then found suffering from his injuries, and taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening and he is expected to survive, police said.

The victim is described as an unidentified man in his 20s, and police do not have a lead on the suspects although they stated they are searching for at least two male suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects. Anyone with any information about the case or the suspects are asked to call the SFPD’s Anonymous Tip Line at 415 575 4444, or text “SFPD” to TIP411.