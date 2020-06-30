SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 29, San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) announced via Twitter that riders can make payments for Daily Fee Parking by using the BART Official app. This function is available at all BART stations with parking lots.

Riders will not be required to pay for parking with only cash or a Clipper card. The announcement notes that riders can pay for their parking with a credit/debit card, PayPal, or Venmo. Riders can pay for a single parking transaction each time they park or they can create a “Parking Wallet Balance” and transfer money to it. Parking fees will be deducted from the Parking Wallet balance. Riders can choose whichever method they feel is most convenient.

BART indicates that the payment of carpool programs on the BART app has been developed as well. Carpoolers are allowed to park in the “permit sections” of BART parking via the BART app. According to a statement on the BART website, the program is currently available at all BART stations with permit parking. BART reminds customers that the BART Official App will be the only way to make carpool payments after September 1st, 2020.

“Paper carpool permits are still accepted at select stations until September 1st, 2020. After that date, the BART Official App will be the only accepted method of carpool payment. Designated carpool stalls will be gradually removed during summer, 2020,” read the statement on the BART website.

For more details about the BART Official App and Payment of Parking, visit the BART website.