SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a boat in distress under the Golden Gate Bridge on Thursday, September 17. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:10 a.m. officers assigned to the SFPD’s Marine Unit responded to a vessel in distress underneath the Golden Gate Bridge. The vessel collided into the rocks under the bridge and began to capsize.

With assistance from the United States Coast Guard Station Golden Gate, SFPD RTIC, Southern Marin Fire, SFFD Marine Unit, Sausalito Fire Boar Liberty, the three individuals were swiftly located and received medical help. They were all transported to a hospital in Marin County with life-threatening injuries.

One of the passengers died from injuries sustained despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders. That passenger has not be publicly identified. The SFPD’s TCIU MAIT (Major Accident Investigation Team) responded to the scene. No additional details about the incident have been released.