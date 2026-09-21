SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, September 20, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a one-alarm fire at Laidley Street and Noa Street. The incident was reported at 8:40 a.m. after multiple 911 calls with a report of a structure fire.

Engine 26 was the first to arrive minutes after the initial 911 call and confirmed an active one alarm structure fire with flames and smoke visible from the third story window and roof.

Firefighters were faced with obstacles such as steep and narrow divided one lane roadways, large trees, overhead wires and steep incline.

San Francisco firefighters quickly and aggressively worked to contain this fire keeping this blaze from spreading to any adjoining buildings. The fire was quickly contained and placed under control in under an hour and a half from the initial call for service.

The fire resulted in one minor injury of an occupant who did not require hospitalization. Three adults and one dog were displaced but declined Red Cross services. The cause of the fire is actively under investigation.