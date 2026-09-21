HOLLYWOOD—The son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, Presley Gerber has died at the age of 27, TMZ first reported. Presley, who was a model, died on Sunday, September 20 at a rehab facility, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner indicated. No autopsy has been performed on Presley to determine an official cause of death.

He started modeling at the age of 15 after signing a contract with IMG Models. Presley has modeled for big fashion houses including Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce and Gabbana.

Presley has had run-ins with the law in the past. In January 2019, he was arrested for a DUI. He was charged with one count of DUI and another for driving with a blood alcohol content of .08. He was pulled over after speeding in a Tesla in Beverly Hills. He received three years of informal probation after pleading no contest.

He documented his mental struggles in an Instagram post in December 2025 discussing the medications he’s taking and his mental health struggles. Presley’s sister, Kaia Gerber is also a model who has been showcased in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Prada, Coach, Givenchy, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Valentino and Versace to name a few.