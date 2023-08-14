SAN FRANCISCO—A deceased woman was found inside of a duffle bag on Sunday, August 13, at Golden Gate Park which was holding the Outside Lands Music Festival. Her body was discovered at 7:24 p.m. as the three-day event was concluding.

San Francisco Police responded to Fulton and 22nd Avenue after being notified about the body by a dog walker who first encountered the duffle bag. Medical examiner’s personnel and homicide investigators also arrived to investigate the scene.

Officers established a barrier around the vegetated area where the body was found with police tape. The investigation attracted onlookers from the music festival which reportedly had 225,000 people at the event. Investigators did not clear the scene until Monday, August 14, at around 5:30 a.m.

No other information was made available at this time.

The investigation which is being led by SFPD Homicide Detail is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.