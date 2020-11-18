SAN FRANCISCO—Santas on Segways is an upcoming event that is scheduled for December 5 in the San Francisco area.

The annual event will take tourists around San Francisco while enjoying hot chocolate, cookies, and holiday music, according to the Electric Tour Company: San Francisco Wharf & Golden Gate Park Segway Tours.

At PIER 39, the Electric Tour Company indicated there will be a 60-foot tall white fir Christmas tree that the eventgoers will see, as well as another Christmas tree at the Ghirardelli Square. The Electric Tour Company noted the tour is scheduled to cover North Beach, Chinatown, and the Holiday Ice Rink at Embarcadero Center, the Bay Lights Show, the Ferry Building, and the Transamerica Pyramid areas because they will be decorated for the Christmas season.

The Electric Tour Company noted the tour is around 2.5 hours long and covers “nighttime views” of the historic ships at Hyde Street Pier, decorated cable cars, and the Alcatraz Island lighthouse.

The Electric Tour Company said they will provide all eventgoers a Santa suit, a beard, and a Christmas-themed safety helmet so they can get into the Christmas season.

According to Tripadvisor.com, the event starts at 5 p.m. and costs $186 for two adults, or $356 for two adults and two children.

As a result of the pandemic, Santas on Segways – Holiday Segway Tour in San Francisco requires that all eventgoers bring their own masks, and if needed, they can provide one. , According to Santas on Segways, social distancing rules are enforced, as well as contactless payment for gratuities and add-ons.

The tour only accommodates around 12 people at a time, Santas on Segways strongly recommends eventgoers to schedule their tour as soon as possible on Tripadvisor.com.