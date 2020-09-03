SAN FRANCISCO—On September 1, San Francisco city officials unveiled a new plan for reopening indoor operations at schools, churches, and businesses. Starting September 1, hair and nail salons in San Francisco are permitted to reopen outdoors. Other businesses are expected to follow, with some resuming indoors.

Gym and fitness centers will be allowed to open for outdoor sessions starting Wednesday, September 9. Indoor gym sessions, which would be only allowed to open for one-on-one personal training sessions, are being prepared to reopen by the end of September.

Mayor London Breed announced that as the city moves forward, elementary schools are also making a push for in-person learning through waiver applications. The goal of these applications would be reviewed and approved within the next two weeks, and if approved, students would be able to return back to the classrooms. Elementary schools are planned to reopen first, followed by middle schools and ultimately high schools.

“We’re focused on getting our kids back in learning environments. Starting mid-September, community learning hubs and K-6 schools with safety waivers can operate. We’re working towards trying to reopen middle schools (through 8th grade) and non-waiver K-6 schools by mid-October,” the Mayor tweeted on September 1.

The city of San Francisco outlined various reopening goals in a September 1 press release. The full official reopening plan is listed below:

Outdoor activities – Moving Forward September 1

Outdoor hair salons and barber shops

Outdoor personal services

Outdoor massage

Outdoor pools (lap swimming, wading), with limited capacity

Outdoor non-contact, recreational activities

Indoor malls (no food courts, gathering areas) at 25% capacity

Childcare and Out of School Time programs, with limitations

Higher and adult education, with limitations

Indoor funerals (up to 12 people)

Outdoor gym and fitness centers (September 9)

GOAL: Mid-September, Low Risk Outdoor Activities and TK-6th grade in-person learning

Outdoor tour buses and boats, with limited capacity

Outdoor movies, with limited capacity

Outdoor family entertainment, with limited capacity

Hotels and lodging (not hotel fitness centers), with limited capacity

In-classroom learning: TK-6 grade on rolling basis with approved health and safety plan

Indoor museums, zoos, aquariums, with limited capacity and an approved health and safety plans)

Places of worship (allows one person at a time for individual prayer indoors; 50 people outdoors)

Small special gatherings, for example election campaigns, with limited capacity (1 person indoors, 12 people outdoors)

GOAL: End of September, Low Risk Indoor Activities

Indoor hair salons and barber shops, with limited capacity

Indoor personal services, with limited capacity

Indoor one-on-one personal training, with limited capacity

Indoor solo use of gyms and fitness centers, with limited capacity

Places of worship, with limited capacity (25% of capacity indoors, up to 25 people; 50 people outdoors)

Small special gatherings, with limited capacity (25% of capacity indoors, up to 25 people; 50 people outdoors)

GOAL: October, Middle School in-person learning

Middle schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis with an approved health and safety plan

GOAL: November, High Schools, additional learning activities