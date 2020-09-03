PACIFICA—On September 1, San Francisco city officials announced that the city will close all beaches and parking lots located in Pacific over upcoming the Labor Day holiday weekend, in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus. The closure will go into effect from Saturday, September 5 to sunrise Tuesday, September 8.

According to a news release from the city of Pacifica, the following beaches will be affected:

Pacific State Beach (Linda Mar Beach), and its north and south parking lots.

Rockaway Beach, and its north and south parking lots

Sharp Park Beach

Esplanade Beach

Fisherman’s Lot in the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue.

Other locations will remain open for the public, while practicing protective health measures. These locations include hiking trails such as The Coastal Trail, Lori Point trails, and waterfront locations such as Beach Boulevard Promenade, and Pacifica Pier.

“Labor Day weekend, as an end of summer holiday, is expected to draw large crowds. With the continuing health concerns related to spread of COVID-19, the City is taking the necessary measures to promote the health and safety of our community. Please celebrate the holiday safely at home,” said Pacifica Mayor Deidre Martin in a public statement on September 1.