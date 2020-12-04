SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, November 29, two people were arrested at the Lihue Airport in Hawaii after boarding a flight knowingly testing positive for the coronavirus.

The couple, Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson, are from Wailua, Hawaii. They were both aware of their positive COVID-19 tests at the San Francisco International Airport. The couple was told not to board the plane and to isolate, which they refused.

Moribe, 41, and Peterson, 46, boarded the plane and both arrested once they landed at the Lihue Airport in Kauai County, Hawaii.

Both were charged for reckless endangerment and posted bail set at $1000 per individual.

The couple had a 4-year-old with them while traveling, who was taken by Child Protective Services (CPS) and is currently with a family member.

When asked to comment about the incident and when asked on how Moribe and Peterson were still able to board the flight while COVID-19 positive, United Airlines told San Francisco News:

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have various policies and procedures in place as part of a multi-layered approach to create a safer travel environment, including mandating that everyone on-board wears a mask. Prior to traveling, all United customers are required to complete a ‘Ready to Fly’ checklist acknowledging they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.”

Regarding Moribe and Peterson, United Airlines said “we have banned these customers while we investigate this matter.”