SAN FRANCISCO—On May 26, 58-year-old Margot Antonetty of the “Long Term Care Coordinating Council” (LTCCC) passed away. She was devoted to helping those in need through her work with the “San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.”

Throughout the duration of her 22-year career in social work, Antonetty contributed to the development of the “Direct Access to Housing” (DAH) program within the Department of Public Health. DAH was one of the leading housing programs for chronically homeless people in the United States. She also helped in creating the “Delivering Innovations in Supported Housing” (DISH), a nonprofit organization that provides housing and quality-of-life services. She then began her work with the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing in 2016. As the manager of the department’s programs, she oversaw a total of 80 housing sites with over 5,000 units.

Antonetty was also a member of the HIV Community Planning Council, the Single Room Occupancy Task Force, the Food Security Task Force, and the Women Organized to Respond to Life-Threatening Diseases.

On Tuesday, June 2, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors adjourned its meeting in honor of Antonetty and her work in the city.