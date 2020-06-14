HOLLYWOOD—In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 14, 44 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to a fire inside of a two-story apartment in Hollywood. A man in his late 60s appeared to have jumped from a second-story window and died as a result of traumatic injuries, according to an alert issued by Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. He was “beyond medical help” before the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived.

LAFD received reports of the apartment fire at 3:43 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was in a garden-style apartment inside of one second-story unit. The apartment is located near the intersection of North Fairfax Avenue and Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood, California.

When LAFD firefighters arrived at the scene, initial entry into the apartment was delayed due to furniture blocking the doorway. LAFD spokesman Prange noted that it “appeared to be intentional barricade.” There were no other occupants inside of the apartment, no other patients, and no transports, according to Prange. The fire was extinguished by the firefighters in 21 minutes, at approximately 4:04 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Arson Investigators and the Los Angeles Police Department are currently investigating the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the man’s death. No information on the man nor his cause of death have currently been released.