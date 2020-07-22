SAN FRANCISCO—Castro Street’s historic bar, Twin Peaks Tavern, reopened this past Saturday, July 18. It had been closed since the beginning of shelter-in-place orders.

In order to remain compliant to San Francisco’s reopening guidelines, Twin Peaks partnered with the Castro eatery Orphan Andy to serve a full menu of food.

Bill Pung, a co-owner of Orphan Andy, told Hoodline, “We are excited to be partnering with Twin Peaks […] Everybody’s having such a hard time with bills to pay.”

This partnership comes at a time when multiple San Francisco bars have closed indefinitely due to an inability to turn a profit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, Pung noted how other popular San Francisco bars, such as The Edge, Midnight Sun, and Beaux, are also partnering with Castro restaurants to stay in business.

In partnering with Orphan Andy, this will be the first time Twin Peaks is serving a full menu since its opening in 1972. Twin Peaks was designated as San Francisco’s 264th landmark in 2013.

If you are looking to dine at this historical tavern, the bar now allows customers access to tables located on the sidewalk directly outside the bar. In sitting with members from your household you can order both cocktails from the tavern and burgers, omelettes, and hotcakes from Orphan Andy’s Wednesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.