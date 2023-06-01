LOS ANGELES—On Friday, June 16 The Los Angeles Dodgers will be hosting LGBTQ Pride Night at Dodgers Stadium. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a charity, protest, and street performance organization will step on the lush grass of Chaves Ravine to accept the Community Action Hero award prior to the first pitch against the San Francisco Giants.

Christian groups, lifelong Dodger fans and even Dodger cornerstone, pitcher Clayton Kershaw are aghast and vehemently disagree with the decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during their Pride Night on June 16.

The controversy and backlash has divided the City of Angels. How is it possible our Boys in Blue- perhaps the greatest symbol of the community- a team which once united the city has fallen prey to yet another lightning rod social issue?

The team rescinded its Pride Night invitation to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Wednesday, May 18 saying the troupe’s presence would run counter to the event’s “spirit of unity.” Facing tremendous backlash, the LA Dodgers reversed course and reinvited a group known for its queer and drag membership to its Pride Night event after it faced blowback over its last-minute exclusion.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the team said.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, established in San Francisco in 1979, was expected to accept the night’s Community Hero Award.

In a statement on its website, the organization describes its mission stating:

“We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

The Sisters idea of humor is viewed as blasphemy, openly mocking Christianity and it’s values. The left-wing group has been known to use anti-Catholic imagery in their shocking performances.

The Dodgers are throwing a Christian Faith and Family Day where Kershaw insisted on re-establishing the Dodgers tradition on July 30.

The Christian event was regularly held at Dodger Stadium. With Kershaw as a primary organizer through 2019. It hadn’t been held since the pandemic. Speeding up the planning once the team went forward with Pride Night with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Kershaw isn’t the only Dodger to express his disappointment with the decision. Reliever Blake Treinen is not afraid to express his faith in God and Christianity.

“I am disappointed to see the Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence being honored as heroes at Dodger Stadium. Many of their performances are blasphemous, and their work only displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith.”

Sports fans use a night at the ballpark to escape these thorny, divisive issues that ruins relationships and tears families apart. The Dodgers have seemingly painted themselves into a corner.