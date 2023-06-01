SAN FRANCISCO—Min Jian Guan, 63, of San Francisco has been convicted for the murder of his 79 year old roommate, Yu Quin Sun. The attack that took place on July 14, 2020 was partially caught on Zoom as Guan was taking an online class. He now faces 25 years to life in state prison and his sentencing is scheduled for June 16.

“Mr. Guan beat a 79-year-old woman with a baseball bat and lit her on fire while she was still alive at her home in the 400 block of 16th Avenue in the Richmond District,” the attorney’s office said in a statement. “The beating was partially captured on Zoom and seen by a witness participating in a virtual class with the victim who reported seeing the victim get knocked down and hit.”

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins described the murder as brutal and horrific. She is also demanding the maximum sentence for Guan’s crimes.

Guan was found in an upstairs bedroom and had been in custody since June 17, 2020 facing charges of elder abuse and first degree murder. “The defendant targeted a vulnerable 79-year-old with a campaign of abuse and harassment culminating in her death,” Assistant District Attorney Leigh Frazier said in a statement. “I am pleased the jury has held him accountable for his actions.”

Prosecutors have not determined a motive for the crime.

The San Francisco News reached out to authorities regarding this case but did not hear back before print.