SAN FRANCISCO—On August 5, 2020, DoorDash, the food delivery technology company, introduced its expanding project, DashMart, a new type of convenience store on their blog site.

According to DoorDash’s official statement, “For our customers, we’ve accelerated our efforts to bring household essentials to their doors. In April, we launched the Convenience category on DoorDash, powered by partnerships with 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS, Wawa, and more. Now our Convenience category includes more than 2,500 convenience shops across more than 1,100 cities nationwide.”

DashMart is a virtual convenience store, where customers can order household essentials and food from local restaurants online and enjoy the rapid delivery service. DoorDash’s statement explains, “On DashMart, you’ll find thousands of convenience, grocery, and restaurant items, from ice cream and chips, to cough medicine, and dog food, to spice rubs and packaged desserts from the local restaurants you love on DoorDash.”

DashMart is available in eight cities, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Salt Lake City, the greater Phoenix area, and Redwood City. The company is expanding the service into San Diego, Baltimore, Denver, Sacramento, and Concord, California.

DoorDash is a San Francisco-based company, which was founded in 2013 by Stanford students. DoorDash offers door-to-door delivery and creates secure ties in communities by connecting customers, dashers, and merchants to support locally-oriented businesses.